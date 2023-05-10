MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Chilean government is considering building a special prison for drug lords following the ratification of new legislation on tackling illegal drug trafficking, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font said on Tuesday.

"We are considering, and we have already discussed it, about a special prison for major drug traffickers so that crime does not spread ... We are introducing a new technology for jamming cellphones' signals in prisons, from where they coordinate crimes," the president said in a video, posted on Twitter by the government from a meeting in the city Vina del Mar.

According to the president, the adoption of the new legislation will allow the Chilean authorities to prevent the increase in homicides, which has been observed in recent years, to tackle organized crime and get rid of drug traffickers.

"At last, Chile will have a law that strengthens the prosecution of drug trafficking and organized crime and prevents these organizations and their participants from enriching themselves by committing crimes," Boric added.

The new anti-drug law in Chile gives additional economic powers to the country's security forces and expands the number of people and organizations required to report suspicious transactions in the transportation, arms production and sales, sale of animals and jewelry.