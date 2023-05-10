UrduPoint.com

Chile's Authorities Mulling Building Special Prison For Drug Lords - President

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Chile's Authorities Mulling Building Special Prison for Drug Lords - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Chilean government is considering building a special prison for drug lords following the ratification of new legislation on tackling illegal drug trafficking, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font said on Tuesday.

"We are considering, and we have already discussed it, about a special prison for major drug traffickers so that crime does not spread ... We are introducing a new technology for jamming cellphones' signals in prisons, from where they coordinate crimes," the president said in a video, posted on Twitter by the government from a meeting in the city Vina del Mar.

According to the president, the adoption of the new legislation will allow the Chilean authorities to prevent the increase in homicides, which has been observed in recent years, to tackle organized crime and get rid of drug traffickers.

"At last, Chile will have a law that strengthens the prosecution of drug trafficking and organized crime and prevents these organizations and their participants from enriching themselves by committing crimes," Boric added.

The new anti-drug law in Chile gives additional economic powers to the country's security forces and expands the number of people and organizations required to report suspicious transactions in the transportation, arms production and sales, sale of animals and jewelry.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter Jewelry Sale Vina Del Mar Chile From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

8 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

8 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

9 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

10 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

11 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.