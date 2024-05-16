Open Menu

Sun-glasses, P Caps Ordered As Multan Sizzles At 44C

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C

Multan city and its suburbs continued to witness heat waves with temperatures going as high as 44 Celsius on Thursday prompting the majority of bike riders and pedestrians to add accessories to their daily routine like sunglasses and P-Caps to mitigate the impact of prevailing hot weather conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Multan city and its suburbs continued to witness heat waves with temperatures going as high as 44 Celsius on Thursday prompting the majority of bike riders and pedestrians to add accessories to their daily routine like sunglasses and P-Caps to mitigate the impact of prevailing hot weather conditions.

Thursday was dry hot weather pundits believe the same temperature pattern (42-44C) would repeat on Friday, May 17, but with chances of dust-raising winds. However, on Saturday (May 18), the maximum temperature is expected to move up on the Celsius scale to 43-45 Celsius range with chances of partly cloudy weather in Multan.

The rising temperatures forced Multaniites to cover their heads with cotton cloth when outside their homes and many were seen driving motorcycles wearing sunglasses and P-caps.

Almost similar temperature patterns were observed from different parts of south Punjab on Thursday including Dera Ghazi Khan where the maximum temperature ranged from 43-45 Celsius, Bahawalpur (42-44C), Bahawalnagar (42-44C), Khan Pur (43-45C), Kot Addu (43-45C), Leiah (41-43C) and Rahim Yar Khan (43-45C).

A forecast from the meteorological department suggests that the maximum temperature would jump one to two degrees up during the next two days i.e. 45-46 Celsius. Doctors have advised people to increase their water intake and keep their heads covered when they move outside during the daytime to avoid sunstroke or dehydration.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Punjab Water Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Same Bahawalnagar Leiah Kot Addu May Cotton From

Recent Stories

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched ..

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes

7 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 France deploys additional forces to quell New Cale ..

France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2 ..

Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal

5 minutes ago
 Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to fo ..

Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..

7 minutes ago
 Road safety seminar held at NTUF

Road safety seminar held at NTUF

5 minutes ago
Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on viole ..

Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..

13 minutes ago
 Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

31 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

32 minutes ago
 So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absol ..

So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..

42 minutes ago
 Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan