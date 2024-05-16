Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C

Multan city and its suburbs continued to witness heat waves with temperatures going as high as 44 Celsius on Thursday prompting the majority of bike riders and pedestrians to add accessories to their daily routine like sunglasses and P-Caps to mitigate the impact of prevailing hot weather conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Multan city and its suburbs continued to witness heat waves with temperatures going as high as 44 Celsius on Thursday prompting the majority of bike riders and pedestrians to add accessories to their daily routine like sunglasses and P-Caps to mitigate the impact of prevailing hot weather conditions.

Thursday was dry hot weather pundits believe the same temperature pattern (42-44C) would repeat on Friday, May 17, but with chances of dust-raising winds. However, on Saturday (May 18), the maximum temperature is expected to move up on the Celsius scale to 43-45 Celsius range with chances of partly cloudy weather in Multan.

The rising temperatures forced Multaniites to cover their heads with cotton cloth when outside their homes and many were seen driving motorcycles wearing sunglasses and P-caps.

Almost similar temperature patterns were observed from different parts of south Punjab on Thursday including Dera Ghazi Khan where the maximum temperature ranged from 43-45 Celsius, Bahawalpur (42-44C), Bahawalnagar (42-44C), Khan Pur (43-45C), Kot Addu (43-45C), Leiah (41-43C) and Rahim Yar Khan (43-45C).

A forecast from the meteorological department suggests that the maximum temperature would jump one to two degrees up during the next two days i.e. 45-46 Celsius. Doctors have advised people to increase their water intake and keep their heads covered when they move outside during the daytime to avoid sunstroke or dehydration.