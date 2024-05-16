Distt Govt To Adopt Zero Tolerance Policy On Violence Against Women
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 06:31 PM
The district administration has decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on violence against women to protect their basic rights and to protect women from violence
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The district administration has decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on violence against women to protect their basic rights and to protect women from violence.
Presiding over a meeting of the Women Protection Committee here on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that a special task has been given to the violence against women centre. He said that the administration of the Violence Against Women Centre has been directed to deploy lady doctors at the centre to offer medical facilities to women.
He said that the Violence Against Women Centre was an exemplary centre in South Punjab.
The DC said that more than 12000 women have been provided justice through the centre adding that police counter, medical, X-ray and other facilities were being offered to them in the centre.
He stressed the need to create awareness among young girls about women's centres and also directed the administration and police to pay special focus on sexual assault cases.
Recent Stories
Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding farmers
Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes
Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar
France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest
Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal
Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..
Road safety seminar held at NTUF
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..
Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening
Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal
So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding farmers24 seconds ago
-
Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes18 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted interventions18 minutes ago
-
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C16 minutes ago
-
Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening42 minutes ago
-
IT sector's uplift key priority: Shaza Fatima1 hour ago
-
Mock exercise held to deal with flood emergencies1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt starts taking measures to eliminate smog, pollution: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
Commissioner seeks report on water filtration plants1 hour ago
-
NA 148 by-election campaigns must end by Friday midnight: ECP1 hour ago
-
57 food stalls sealed, 768 profiteers booked1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends swearing-in ceremony of Singapore new PM1 hour ago