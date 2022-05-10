UrduPoint.com

China Central Gov't Office Says Hong Kong Takes Fresh Look With New Electoral System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 03:43 PM

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Sunday said Hong Kong has taken a fresh look with a new electoral system and is poised for a brighter future at a new starting point

The office expressed the view in an article released after John Lee won the election of the six-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) with an overwhelming majority of votes. It extended congratulations to Lee on winning the election.

The chief executive election represented another successful practice of the HKSAR's new electoral system after the Election Committee elections last September and the election of the seventh-term Legislative Council last December, the office said.

It has been proved by solid facts that the new system is a good one that follows the "one country, two systems" principle and is suited to Hong Kong's realities, the office said.

Facts will also prove that the newly elected chief executive will certainly lead the new team of the HKSAR government and people from all sectors of society to stay united and strive for new prospects of good governance in Hong Kong at a new starting point, it added.

