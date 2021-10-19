UrduPoint.com

China Declines To Confirm Reported Meeting Of Top Diplomat With Afghan Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

China Declines to Confirm Reported Meeting of Top Diplomat With Afghan Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said Tuesday he could not confirm a possible meeting of Chinese and Afghan top diplomats.

On Monday, interim Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Afghan Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, were agreed on.

The date and venue of the meeting were expected to be unveiled later, he added.

"China is in communication with relevant Afghan parties. As for your specific question, I have no information to release for now," Wang Wenbin told a briefing when asked about the meeting.

The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) took control of Kabul in August and subsequently announced a new temporary government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

