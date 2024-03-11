Open Menu

China, Pakistan Enjoy Great Potential In Marine Energy Exploration: NPC Deputy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China and Pakistan can engage in more comprehensive cooperation on joint marine energy exploration and development, and strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, said Yan Hongtao, a deputy to the National People's Congress and the general manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Tianjin.

As the pioneer of offshore oil and gas resource exploration in China, CNOOC has actively participated in the construction of the "21st Century Maritime Silk Road". In a bid to enhance bilateral friendly cooperation in science, it also took part in the 91-day China-Pakistan joint marine geological survey in the Indian Ocean starting from December 2019.

During the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2023, the two heads of state hope that both sides will seize the 10th anniversary of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an opportunity to develop an "upgraded version" of the corridor focusing on growth, livelihood, innovation, greenness and openness. They aim to enhance cooperation in areas such as industrial parks, agriculture, mining, and new energy, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework, if we continue to conduct geological surveys and research in Pakistani waters, we will undoubtedly establish a robust data foundation for delineating potential oil and gas areas, selecting favorable zones, evaluating resources, and analyzing the oil and gas potential in this region. It will promote our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new level," said Yan.

Firstly, Yan suggested to promote China-Pakistan joint energy exploration and development cooperation along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road in Pakistan's exclusive economic zone in the Indian Ocean.

"Secondly, we can help Pakistan explore its marine energy in the marine exclusive economic zone along the Indus Fan Basin, including collecting gravity, magnetic, and seismic data, ocean drilling, and sampling," he added.

In addition, Yan suggested conducting joint energy surveys with countries along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, including Vietnam and East African coastal countries, to achieve more energy breakthroughs.

