Open Menu

Pakistani Youth Asked To Carry Forward Spirit Of Pak-China All-weather Friendship

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Pakistani youth asked to carry forward spirit of Pak-China all-weather friendship

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Vice President Centre for China and Globalization, Mike Liu has said that youth is the future of the world and called upon the Pakistani students and professionals to carry on spirit of all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan to be part of the exciting journey.

Youth is the future of the world, and I look forward to your strong support and conviction to carry on the spirit of weather strategic cooperative partnership between our nations to be part of this exciting journey, he made these remarks while addressing Pakistan Professionals and Students Forum, organized by the Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

Under the theme of Bridging Academia and Industry, the forum aims to promote networking among Pakistani professionals and students.

The forum attracted hundreds of people from Pakistan, including senior government officials, business representatives, experts, scholars, students and Chinese business representatives.

In his speech, Mike Liu shared the economic development of China with the Pakistan professional and students and expressed the confidence that they can play a role to be the bridge between the two countries.

The most importantly with your personal efforts and support, we will foresee our solid relations to be elevated to the new heights, he added.

He also highlighted development of infrastructure, transportation and science and technology in China incredible progress towards to transforming the country.

He suggested the Pakistani community to travel to different part of the country, connecting with ordinary families, schools, private sectors, and government agencies to learn and share their thoughts to accelerate the transformation.

Let our curiosity take us to understand how to tackle those practical issues in our communities and amplify the power of learning in many other places in both China and Pakistan, he added.

The event brought together diverse participants, including students, researchers, educators, industry professionals, and policymakers, all united by a common goal of fostering stronger ties between academia and industry.

Through panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, attendees explored various strategies and best practices for enhancing collaboration and promoting mutual understanding between these two vital sectors.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Technology Business China Beijing Progress Event All From Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

22 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

22 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

22 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

22 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

22 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

22 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

22 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World