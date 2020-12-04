UrduPoint.com
China Poses Greatest Threat To US National Security - Senators

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:34 PM

China Poses Greatest Threat to US National Security - Senators

US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe is correct to warn that China is now the greatest national security threat the United States faces, Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner said in a joint statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe is correct to warn that China is now the greatest national security threat the United States faces, Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner said in a joint statement on Friday.

"We agree with DNI Ratcliffe that China poses the greatest national security threat to the United States," the senators said. "Our intelligence is clear: the Chinese Communist Party will stop at nothing to exert its global dominance."

The senators sais China had deliberately infiltrated US society using every instrument of influence available to accelerate their rise at the expense of the United States.

"Our democratic values are threatened by China's attempts to supplant American leadership and remake the international community in their image. The Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian leaders seek to threaten our free speech, politics, technology, economy, military, and even our drive to counter the COVID-19 pandemic," the senators said.

The United States could not accept Beijing's efforts to exert dominance, while dismissing international legal norms and committing human rights abuses to further their goals, the senators added.

