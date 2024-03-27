Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center on Wednesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit the parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, said the center.

Some areas may experience heavy downpours, with maximum precipitation reaching as high as 120 millimeters.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Road Traffic Orange Alert May From P

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

55 minutes ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

1 hour ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

3 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

6 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

15 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

15 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

15 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

15 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

15 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

15 hours ago

More Stories From World