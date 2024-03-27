China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center on Wednesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit the parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, said the center.

Some areas may experience heavy downpours, with maximum precipitation reaching as high as 120 millimeters.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.