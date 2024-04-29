Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms on Monday, as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 2:00 p.m. Monday to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, heavy rain and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Chongqing, Guizhou, regions south of the Yangtze River and south China, the center said.

In particular, certain areas in Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong will experience torrential rain, with rainfall of 100-200 mm, according to the meteorological center.

Local governments have been urged to cut potentially-dangerous outdoor power supplies and suspend outdoor operations in open areas.

The center also suggested taking necessary drainage measures in urban areas and farmlands.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

