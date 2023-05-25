UrduPoint.com

China Says African Union Request For Adequate Peacekeeping Funding 'Legitimate' - UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:45 PM

China Says African Union Request for Adequate Peacekeeping Funding 'Legitimate' - UN Envoy

The African Union's (AU) request for the United Nations to provide adequate funding for its peace support operations (PSO) is legitimate and reasonable, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The African Union's (AU) request for the United Nations to provide adequate funding for its peace support operations (PSO) is legitimate and reasonable, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Thursday.

The UN Security Council met to discuss African Union-led peace support operations and related issues, notably those regarding their financing.

"In February this year, the AU summit adopted a consensus paper, stressing the need to provide AU PSO with adequate, predictable, and sustainable funding and calling for support from the UN. Aspirations of African countries in this regard are legitimate and reasonable and merit the great attention and active support from the international community," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa.

Zhang stated that the principle of African-led solutions for African problems should be applied, and that all peacekeeping operations, their planning, mandating, deployment, and management, should be led by Africa.

China backs Africa in improving its peace support capacity and will support Africa in its quest for sustainable funding for AU peacekeeping operations.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said her country supports "in principle" the use of UN contributions for AU peace operations.

"We believe such contributions must be subject to Security Council authorization and the important conditions set forth in resolutions 2320 and 2378 and must be consistent with standards we apply to all UN peacekeeping missions," Thomas-Greenfield added.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations China February All From Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

5 minutes ago
 China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections We ..

China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections Weekly - Epidemiologist

6 minutes ago
 Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

14 minutes ago
 US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Compl ..

US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges' - ..

14 minutes ago
 Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communicati ..

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

7 minutes ago
 Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Cap ..

Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.