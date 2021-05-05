China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during May Day holiday

China saw a total of 230 million domestic tourist trips during the five-day May Day holiday, up 119.7 percent from last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Wednesday

BEIJING, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- China saw a total of 230 million domestic tourist trips during the five-day May Day holiday, up 119.7 percent from last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Wednesday.

Tourism revenue reached 113.23 billion Yuan (about 17.5 billion U.S. Dollars), up 138.1 percent from last year, according to the ministry.

The May Day holiday lasts from May 1 to 5 this year.