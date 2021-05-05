China Sees 230 Mln Domestic Tourist Trips During May Day Holiday
Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:23 PM
BEIJING, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- China saw a total of 230 million domestic tourist trips during the five-day May Day holiday, up 119.7 percent from last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Wednesday.
Tourism revenue reached 113.23 billion Yuan (about 17.5 billion U.S. Dollars), up 138.1 percent from last year, according to the ministry.