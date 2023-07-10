Open Menu

China To Continue Consistent Cooperation With Russia - Russia's Upper House Speaker

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) China will continue consistent cooperation with Russia, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

"The main thing that I learned from all the meetings and conversations is that China will consistently and persistently continue cooperation with Russia, preserve the friendship that exists between our countries and peoples," Matvienko said following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Neither Russia, nor China will allow anyone to talk to use force and threats in relations with them, the speaker added.

"We have discussed many issues of Russian-Chinese cooperation. Despite the new conditions in which we all live, I am convinced that China, as a very responsible serious state, never adapts to anyone, our relations are not subject to any conjuncture, no external political influence," Matvienko added.

