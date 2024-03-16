Open Menu

China To Enhance Employment Services For Veterans

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs has issued a circular on a campaign concerning employment services for demobilized military personnel in 2024.

According to the circular, the campaign will include measures such as improving interregional cooperation with quality employment resources shared by different localities to help demobilized military personnel secure employment.

Exclusive recruitment campaigns for certain industries and sectors will be held, offering posts that have high market demand and which will fit veterans who have relevant technical skills or experience, the circular read.

It encouraged local enterprises to organize recruitment campaigns to leverage the role of private businesses as the main channels of employment.

Employment services will also target graduates from higher education institutions who are also demobilized military personnel, as well as those with difficulties in securing employment.

The circular asked localities to soundly carry out arrangements in accordance with the campaign, while also striving to provide more accurate employment services for veterans, and exploring more innovative approaches in the process.

More Stories From World