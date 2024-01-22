China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asia

Centre for China-South Asia Literary Exchanges of China Writers Association (Chengdu) was launched in Chengdu to enhance literary exchanges between China and South Asian countries through forums, seminars, training, mutual translation of literary works from both sides, etc

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Centre for China-South Asia Literary Exchanges of China Writers Association (Chengdu) was launched in Chengdu to enhance literary exchanges between China and South Asian countries through forums, seminars, training, mutual translation of literary works from both sides, etc.

According to Hou Zhiming, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Executive Vice Chairman of, the Sichuan Writers Association, the Center will be built into an international platform for writer exchange, literary work mutual translation and publication, literary exhibition, regional literary research, literary copyright trade and protection between China and South Asian countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Additionally, an international book fair for South Asian literary works, the China-South Asia Literature Forum and the China-South Asia Literature Training Seminar for Youth will be held soon.

APP/asg