China to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Control Riots - Foreign Ministry

Beijing will send a group of police consultants and a consignment of equipment to assist police in the Solomon Islands in putting down the riots at Honiara's request, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Beijing will send a group of police consultants and a consignment of equipment to assist police in the Solomon Islands in putting down the riots at Honiara's request, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"At the end of November, serious anti-government unrest broke out in the capital of the Solomon Islands, China strongly supported the efforts of the government of the Solomon Islands to ensure stability in the country, unwaveringly defended relations between China and the Solomon Islands, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Solomon Islands, and sharply condemned all unlawful acts of violence," Zhao said during a regular press briefing.

The spokesman added that, at the request of the government of the Solomon Islands, China will urgently provide a shipment of riot control equipment and temporarily send a group of police advisers to the island country.

"Chinese goods and related personnel will arrive in the Solomon Islands shortly and will play a constructive role in enhancing the capacity of the Solomon Islands police force," Zhao said.

In late November, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, witnessed protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. To restore order, a curfew was imposed at night, and a limited contingent of troops and police, numbering about 200, arrived from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

On December 23, Australia announced the withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from the Solomon Islands within 48 hours.