Open Menu

China-Zimbabwe Cultural Exchange Event Held To Mark Africa Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

China-Zimbabwe cultural exchange event held to mark Africa Day

Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chinese firm Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ), together with the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe, held a cultural exchange event Thursday to mark Africa Day, which is commemorated annually on May 25.

Guests were feted with various cultural performances from China and Zimbabwe, including Chinese martial arts, Zimbabwean traditional dance, music, and poetry, at the event in a school in Goromonzi, a rural community in the East Mashonaland Province.

Traditional leadership, local government representatives, Chinese and local PLZ staff, and local school children attended the event.

Sheila Zvakurumbira, acting district development officer in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, welcomed Chinese guests to the cultural exchange event, which showcased Zimbabwe's diverse cultural heritage.

"Today we were doing cultural exchange programs with the Chinese, and it is of paramount importance because it has strengthened the relationship between the Chinese and the Zimbabweans," she told Xinhua.

Zimbabweans are keen to learn Chinese culture and share key aspects of the local cultural heritage with their Chinese friends, Zvakurumbira said.

David Nkanka, a student from the University of Zimbabwe, said the event is a testament to the cordial Zimbabwe-China relations.

"Unity is a very important aspect, and through these performances, we have seen unity being enhanced between China and Zimbabwe," Nkanka told Xinhua.

School children had an opportunity to experience Chinese calligraphy, painting, and tea at the cultural event.

"Today was my first time drinking Chinese tea," said 16-year-old Belle Enesi, a high school student. "It was tasteful, and I was happy because that was the first time in my life."

Africa Day, a public holiday in Zimbabwe, is observed annually to celebrate the achievements of the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union, from its creation on May 25, 1963.

PLZ, a subsidiary of China's Huayou Cobalt, has invested in social development programs in the Goromonzi area.

Related Topics

Africa Music Exchange China Student Cobalt Zimbabwe May Event From Government Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

18 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

60 minutes ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

17 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From World