China-Zimbabwe cultural exchange event held to mark Africa Day

Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chinese firm Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ), together with the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe, held a cultural exchange event Thursday to mark Africa Day, which is commemorated annually on May 25.

Guests were feted with various cultural performances from China and Zimbabwe, including Chinese martial arts, Zimbabwean traditional dance, music, and poetry, at the event in a school in Goromonzi, a rural community in the East Mashonaland Province.

Traditional leadership, local government representatives, Chinese and local PLZ staff, and local school children attended the event.

Sheila Zvakurumbira, acting district development officer in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, welcomed Chinese guests to the cultural exchange event, which showcased Zimbabwe's diverse cultural heritage.

"Today we were doing cultural exchange programs with the Chinese, and it is of paramount importance because it has strengthened the relationship between the Chinese and the Zimbabweans," she told Xinhua.

Zimbabweans are keen to learn Chinese culture and share key aspects of the local cultural heritage with their Chinese friends, Zvakurumbira said.

David Nkanka, a student from the University of Zimbabwe, said the event is a testament to the cordial Zimbabwe-China relations.

"Unity is a very important aspect, and through these performances, we have seen unity being enhanced between China and Zimbabwe," Nkanka told Xinhua.

School children had an opportunity to experience Chinese calligraphy, painting, and tea at the cultural event.

"Today was my first time drinking Chinese tea," said 16-year-old Belle Enesi, a high school student. "It was tasteful, and I was happy because that was the first time in my life."

Africa Day, a public holiday in Zimbabwe, is observed annually to celebrate the achievements of the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union, from its creation on May 25, 1963.

PLZ, a subsidiary of China's Huayou Cobalt, has invested in social development programs in the Goromonzi area.