China's Coal-rich Shanxi Province Sees Coal Output Fall 18.9 Pct In Q1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The output of raw coal in north China's Shanxi Province, a leading coal producer of the country, totaled about 271.62 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2024, down 18.9 percent year on year, local authorities said Thursday.
The figure accounted for about 24.6 percent of the country's coal production in the same period, ranking the province second in coal output nationwide, according to the Shanxi provincial statistics bureau.
As of the end of 2022, China's coal reserves totaled approximately 207.01 billion tonnes, with Shanxi alone accounting for about 48.
3 billion tonnes of these reserves, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
China's energy-rich provinces are experiencing a profound transformation in their industrial structure and energy mix as they strive for high-quality growth.
Shanxi is expected to see its coal output hit around 1.3 billion tonnes in 2024, according to a work plan issued by the provincial government. Its coal output will voluntarily reduce for the first time this year after seven consecutive years of rapid growth from 832 million tonnes in 2016 to 1.378 billion tonnes in 2023.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From World
-
China awards medals to Shenzhou-16 astronauts8 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher8 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's trade with fellow ASEAN member states up 18.6 pct in Q18 minutes ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits Volcano Islands, Japan Region --8 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink internet satellites into space8 minutes ago
-
Norway's wealth fund posts $107 bln first quarter gain18 minutes ago
-
'Human-induced' climate change behind deadly Sahel heatwave: study18 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation18 minutes ago
-
Russian shelling kills two in east Ukraine28 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid survival instincts pulling them towards glory38 minutes ago
-
Burkina Faso expels French diplomats for 'subversive activities'38 minutes ago
-
Beach offers rare respite for war-weary Gazans38 minutes ago