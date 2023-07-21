Open Menu

China's Consulate-General In Odesa Hit By Blast Wave, Staff Not Injured - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:50 AM

China's Consulate-General in Odesa Hit by Blast Wave, Staff Not Injured - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A blast wave from an explosion in the city of Odesa on Thursday caused damage to the Chinese Consulate-General in the city, but no one was hurt, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"An explosion happened near China's Consulate-General in Odessa. The blast wave shook off parts of the wall surface and windowpanes.

The consulate staff had long left the premises and no one was hurt," the spokesperson said when asked to confirm whether the building of the Chinese mission was damaged by "the Russian military's drone and missile attack" in Odesa and to comment on whether "China made demarches to Russia."

The spokesperson added that Beijing was closely following the developments in the city and remained in contact with all parties concerned. The spokesman also reaffirmed that China "will take all measures necessary to keep Chinese institutions and nationals safe in Ukraine."

