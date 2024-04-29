Open Menu

China's Energy Storage Capacity Expands To Support Low-carbon Goals

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) China's energy storage capacity has further expanded in the first quarter amid the country's efforts to advance its green energy transition.

By the end of March, China's installed new-type energy storage capacity had reached 35.3 gigawatts, soaring 2.1 times over the figure achieved during the same period last year, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Monday.

In breakdown, the northwestern parts of the country have seen the fastest development of the new-type energy storage facilities, with 10.3 gigawatts of such capacity having been installed and put into operation, accounting for 29.

2 percent of the country's total, said Bian Guangqi, an NEA official, at a press conference.

At the beginning of this year, the NEA has released a list of 56 new-type energy storage pilot demonstration projects, including 17 lithium-ion battery projects and 11 compressed air energy storage projects, among others. Some of these projects have been connected to the grid, effectively promoting the application of new technologies, Bian said.

The NEA will continue to encourage technological innovation to support the development of the new-type energy system, Bian said.

