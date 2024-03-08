China's Health Sector Boon For Other Developing Countries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:35 PM
The rapid technological development in China's medical and health sector, is a boon for other developing countries, said Muhammed Shahbaz, President of China Pakistan Medical Association
In the past year, our focus was on medical education and research, digital medicine, nuclear medicine for cancer treatment, traditional medicine, etc.
Digital Medicine Project for training young physicians and surgeons will boost healthcare cooperation and FDS Consortium Neutron Cancer Therapy will be the beginning of technology transfer to Pakistan and other developing countries, he said.
China, with the second largest medicinal market in the world, is vigorously investing in medical technology upgrading, with the R&D investment of listed medicinal companies in China exceeding RMB 10 billion in 2022.
Tang Yue, deputy to the 14th National People's Congress of China, Chairman and President of Truking Technology Limited told China Economic Net (CEN) that conducive policies, a tremendous domestic market that nurtures enterprises, and continuous innovation empower Chinese medical companies to grow and expand their presence globally.
The Health Silk Road implies sustainable investment, low-carbon production, and benefits to the industrial development of other Belt and Road countries, he said.
According to Muhammed Shahbaz, new horizons for cooperation have been opened in recent years, such as vaccine research, diagnostic facilities, biotechnology, AI, Big Data, and telemedicine.
Pakistan's population is rapidly growing and currently, there are around 250 million people but only 32,030 specialist doctors are registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP). Pakistani doctors and surgeons could learn advanced medical and surgical skills from China, he said.
He said that more than 7500 Pakistani medical students are studying in China and so far, more than 15,000 students have graduated from China since 2001. The majority of them have studied MBBS, he added.
A lot needs to be done in less-developed areas as the basic healthcare infrastructure needs to be upgraded so that common people could have access to healthcare facilities.
"I've been working to introduce radiation oncology treatment facilities from China to Pakistan, " he said.
It would be a milestone for Pakistan since only Gamma Knife and linear accelerator treatment facilities are available now a days, he added.
