BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Red Cross Society of China provided Tonga with $100,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance after the volcanic eruption hit the Polynesian archipelago nation five days ago, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

"China is closely watching developments in the disaster-stricken kingdom of Tonga, and has already taken emergency measures to do its best to provide assistance. The Red Cross Society of China has already provided Tonga with $100,000 in emergency humanitarian financial assistance," Zhao said at a press conference.

The diplomat added that the Chinese government delivered a batch of basic necessities including drinking water and food to Tonga on Wednesday.

"China will continue to provide financial and material assistance to Tonga in accordance with the development of the disaster situation and the needs of the country," Zhao said.

A massive volcanic eruption rocked the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai islands, 40 miles north of the capital of Nuku'alofa, on Saturday triggering a powerful tsunami that uprooted trees, damaged and destroyed buildings and vehicles and covered the islands in a layer of ash.� At least three lives were reportedly lost in the eruption, which has been ranked as the strongest in the past 30 years.

The largest Tongan island of Tongatapu has declared a state of emergency on its western coast.