BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The 34th China International Health Industry Expo concluded in Beijing. Organic and green food presented at the expo grabbed the attention of investors and consumers, underscoring the significant growth and robust market demand of China's organic food sector in recent years.

Regional public brands and government delegations from Hunan, Guizhou, Hebei, Xizang, Shanxi and other regions showcased their organic products of top-tier quality. Among them, "Hunan Camellia Oil" regional public brand made its fifth appearance at the event with 21 enterprises, and "Hengyang Camellia Oil" made its debut with eight enterprises.

As of the end of 2024, the cultivated area of camellia oleifera in Hengyang had reached 4.670 million mu, with an annual yield of 113,000 tons of camellia oil and an annual industrial output value of 30.72 billion yuan.

In terms of area, yield and annual industrial output value, Hengyang ranks first among all prefecture-level cities in China, Liang Ruijun, Deputy Director General of Hengyang Forestry Bureau remarked at a promotion conference for camellia oil.

Representatives from different camellia oil companies told CEN that their products have obtained organic certifications from China, the EU, the US, Japan, etc., and are sold to countries including the US, France, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand.

Additionally, other regional public brands like "Guizhou Cili (Rosa roxburghii)", "Guizhou Drinking Water", "Guizhou Sour Soup" and "Huanghua Dry-Alkali-Tolerant Wheat" also displayed an array of organic products to the expo.

Cili is a unique precious fruit in Guizhou that can be used for both medicinal and dietary purposes. Its vitamin C content is 100 times that of lemons. Our brand has obtained organic certifications for seven consecutive years, including the USDA Organic Certification and the EU Organic Certification," a representative from a Cili enterprise told CEN. It's learned that by 2024, a total of 50 Cili enterprises in Guizhou had obtained organic certifications, and Cili cultivation has helped more than 210,000 farmers increase their incomes by over 8,000 Yuan per household on average.

In 2023, the sales volume of organic products in China exceeded 100 billion yuan for the first time. From 2018 to 2023, the average annual growth rate of the sales volume of organic products was 9.3%, and China has become the third largest organic consumer market in the world, based on the Certification of Organic Products and Development of the Organic Industry in China (2024) released by China's State Administration for Market Regulation. Data from FiBL, the world-renowned organic agriculture research institute, shows that in 2022 the country with the highest market share of organic food is Denmark (12%), while the market share of organic food in China is less than 2%, indicating vast potential in China's organic industry.

APP/asg