Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 April, 2025)

The “Sustainable Fashion Sketching” workshop at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) is a highlight for aspiring designers, offering participants the chance not only to learn the basics of dressmaking but also to craft their very first creation—perhaps the start of a portfolio that could one day launch a career in fashion.

“This is the second my round today, and the workshop’s been greeted by a full house of young children,” said Mariyam Mustafa, lead instructor and the creative force guiding the session, as she arranged an enticing array of fabric scraps across the tables.

“I prefer to use bold colours that represent summer. Today, we have a choice of net, cotton, crepe fabrics, and other sustainable materials like ribbons and colourful buttons for decorating the pieces.”

Ten girls, their eyes wide with excitement, took their seats, each equipped with a miniature mannequin, scissors, hot glue gun, pins, and a kaleidoscope of fabric, buttons, and ribbons.

Their designs quickly took shape, reflecting their individual aspirations and surroundings. Ten-year-old Hafza Fatima gravitated towards pastel shades and floral-printed netting for a halter-neck dress, while eight-year-old Zainab fashioned an off-shoulder dress from lavender crepe.

For Ayesha, also ten, inspiration came from her own outfit—a traditional salwar suit.

The workshop buzzed with creative energy as the girls deftly snipped, folded, and pinned their fabric into imaginative shapes—bows, flowers, and layered ribbons—securing them with buttons and hot glue.

Under Mariyam’s gentle guidance, what began as a simple exercise in craft soon flourished into an exploration of style and identity. By the end of the hour, each child had crafted their bespoke creation.

“This is an exercise in making children use their creative faculties in a productive manner,” Mariyam reflected.

“Some children amaze us with their creations. Even if a child doesn’t manage a perfect dress, they take away so much from this workshop—the confidence to create, experiment, and dream.”

Now in its 16th edition, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is a treasure trove of experiences for families across the UAE.

With a packed schedule running until May 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the festival offers free entry to a world where children and parents alike can meet celebrated authors, illustrators, and workshop leaders from around the globe.