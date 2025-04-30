Open Menu

District Admin Holds Meeting To Prevent Forest Fires

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires

A meeting on Wednesday was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat to discuss measures to prevent forest fires

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A meeting on Wednesday was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat to discuss measures to prevent forest fires.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram chaired the meeting, which was attended by representatives from various departments, including the Forest Department, Police, Rescue 1122, and Health Department.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to protect forests from fires, particularly during the summer months, and instructed the concerned departments to be vigilant and take legal action against those involved in fire incidents.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

6 minutes ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

10 minutes ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

10 minutes ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

15 minutes ago
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escala ..

Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert

3 minutes ago
 Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: A ..

Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fir ..

District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires

3 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan