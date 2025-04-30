District Admin Holds Meeting To Prevent Forest Fires
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
A meeting on Wednesday was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat to discuss measures to prevent forest fires
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A meeting on Wednesday was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat to discuss measures to prevent forest fires.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram chaired the meeting, which was attended by representatives from various departments, including the Forest Department, Police, Rescue 1122, and Health Department.
During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to protect forests from fires, particularly during the summer months, and instructed the concerned departments to be vigilant and take legal action against those involved in fire incidents.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..5 minutes ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert3 minutes ago
-
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires3 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crackdown arrests 6, including declared criminals3 minutes ago
-
ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case45 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend45 minutes ago
-
PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situation in South Asia45 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan56 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Armed Forces for countr ..51 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health51 minutes ago
-
Grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 program held51 minutes ago