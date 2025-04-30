District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires

A meeting on Wednesday was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat to discuss measures to prevent forest fires

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A meeting on Wednesday was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat to discuss measures to prevent forest fires.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram chaired the meeting, which was attended by representatives from various departments, including the Forest Department, Police, Rescue 1122, and Health Department.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to protect forests from fires, particularly during the summer months, and instructed the concerned departments to be vigilant and take legal action against those involved in fire incidents.

APP/azq/378