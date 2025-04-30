Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustration

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 April, 2025)

The Book Illustration Exhibition at the 16th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is always a hive of activity, buzzing with creativity and laughter as children try their hand at illustration under the guidance of some of the world’s finest artists.

This Sunday was no exception, as young visitors were treated to a masterclass by award-winning Iranian illustrator, Majid Zakery Younesy.

Majid’s artistry needs little introduction in the world of children’s literature.

His recent collaboration with Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, on the acclaimed The House of Wisdom book has not only captured young imaginations but also clinched the festival’s coveted Best Children’s Book award this year.

The book has been lauded internationally, picking up several honours, including the prestigious BolognaRagazzi Award in fiction at Italy’s renowned Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

For his SCRF workshop, Majid conjured up a little tale called “The City of Dreams”— featuring four charming characters: Sam, a spirited boy; Layla, a curious girl; Puff, a friendly dragon; and Coco, a whimsical fairy.

Festival-goers may recognise these mascots from the colourful illustrations that adorn the venue’s walls.

“This festival is beautifully organised and a wonderful opportunity for children,” said Majid, who has been attending SCRF for several years but hosted his very first workshop this edition.

“The children are talented and eager to learn. Experiences like these can shape their futures in ways we can’t yet imagine.”

Supporting him this year is his daughter, Narges, a 23-year-old English teacher from Iran, who helps bridge the language gap between English and Arabic-speaking participants.

“It’s a delight to assist the children with their questions and be part of such a vibrant event,” she said.

During the session, each child was invited to sketch their favourite character from Majid’s story, colour it to their liking before cutting and pasting them onto vibrant backgrounds.

For many, it was a first, thrilling introduction to the world of illustration—a glimpse into the creative process behind the books they love.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Majid Zakery Younesy’s influence reaches far beyond Iran.

He has held over 50 exhibitions around the world and boasts an impressive tally of more than 30 international and domestic awards for his work.

The 16th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival continues at Expo Centre Sharjah until May 4, once again cementing the emirate’s reputation as a cultural beacon in the region.