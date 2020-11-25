UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi Congratulates Biden On Winning US Presidential Election - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

China's Xi Congratulates Biden on Winning US Presidential Election - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Joe Biden and congratulated him on winning the US presidential election, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

"Pushing forward the stable and healthy development of China-US relations not only fits the fundamental interests of people in both countries, but also meets the expectations of the international community," Xi said in the telegram, as quoted by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

According to Xinhua, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a telegram to congratulate Kamala Harris on winning the election to become the new vice president of the United States.

Despite incumbent US President Donald Trump continuing to refuse to concede, major US media outlets have declared Biden the winner of the November 3 election. On Monday, Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition, but vowed to keep strongly fighting alleged voter fraud.

Related Topics

Election China Trump United States November Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces program ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate ..

41 minutes ago

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

45 minutes ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

56 minutes ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.