MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Joe Biden and congratulated him on winning the US presidential election, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

"Pushing forward the stable and healthy development of China-US relations not only fits the fundamental interests of people in both countries, but also meets the expectations of the international community," Xi said in the telegram, as quoted by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

According to Xinhua, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a telegram to congratulate Kamala Harris on winning the election to become the new vice president of the United States.

Despite incumbent US President Donald Trump continuing to refuse to concede, major US media outlets have declared Biden the winner of the November 3 election. On Monday, Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition, but vowed to keep strongly fighting alleged voter fraud.