UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi To Attend Trilateral Virtual Climate Summit On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:04 PM

China's Xi to Attend Trilateral Virtual Climate Summit on Friday

Chinese President Xi Jinping will join a summit on climate change with leaders of France and Germany through a video link on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping will join a summit on climate change with leaders of France and Germany through a video link on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the video conference on climate change with leaders of France and Germany on April 16," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

The trilateral climate summit comes less than a week before US President Joe Biden is expected to host a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate from April 22-23.

The US-led climate summit is part of the Biden administration's initiatives to demonstrate the United States' commitment to combating climate change, after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord.

Despite growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing, Biden said the United States was willing to work with China on climate issues.

Related Topics

China Washington France Trump Germany Beijing Paris United States April From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Egypt denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

21 seconds ago

Federal Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Ter ..

2 minutes ago

Gomal University pays tributes to late educationis ..

1 minute ago

Blinken Arrives in Kabul to Discuss US Troops Pull ..

1 minute ago

Australia to Withdraw Remaining 80 Troops From Afg ..

1 minute ago

PTI asks ECP to reschedule NA-249 by-polls

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.