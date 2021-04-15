Chinese President Xi Jinping will join a summit on climate change with leaders of France and Germany through a video link on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

"At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the video conference on climate change with leaders of France and Germany on April 16," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

The trilateral climate summit comes less than a week before US President Joe Biden is expected to host a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate from April 22-23.

The US-led climate summit is part of the Biden administration's initiatives to demonstrate the United States' commitment to combating climate change, after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord.

Despite growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing, Biden said the United States was willing to work with China on climate issues.