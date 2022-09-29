Chinese Ambassador to India Says Situation on Border Between 2 Countries Stable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The situation on the Chinese-Indian border is generally stable, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said, adding that Beijing was ready to resolve border disputes with New Delhi peacefully.

"The current border situation is overall stable. The phase of emergency response since the Galwan Valley incident (in the Ladakh region) has basically come to an end, and the border situation is now switching to normalized management and control. The Chinese side is willing to maintain dialogues via diplomatic and military channels with the Indian side, and together seek solution to the border issues in a peaceful manner through dialogue and consultation," Sun said at an event marking the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as quoted by the Chinese embassy on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, media reported that the Indian army had beefed up firepower along the border with China by deploying artillery, howitzers, and missile systems, and planned to purchase additional systems, including new howitzers and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The two nations have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, all the way to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.

The tensions in Ladakh between China and India escalated in May 2020. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing prompting New Delhi to increase its military presence on the border.

In an attempt to reduce tensions, New Delhi and Beijing launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed in February 2021. Since 2020, 16 rounds of talks have taken place, yielding mixed results.