Open Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister Strengthens Economic Ties With Brazil

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Chinese foreign minister strengthens economic ties with Brazil

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said he met his Chinese counterpart in Brazil on Friday where they engaged in talks to bolster economic cooperation.

The meeting with Wang Yi took place at the Itamaraty Palace in the capital, Brasilia, where both ministers sealed agreements in the crucial sectors of trade and tourism.

Following the one-on-one and delegation discussions, Vieira addressed reporters and highlighted the anticipated positive effects of the newly-inked deals.

The talks aimed to explore potential contributions from China and Brazil to a resolution to the international challenges, he said.

Reflecting on the comprehensive review of China-Brazil relations, Vieira underscored Brazil's historical adherence to the one-China principle.

"We have reiterated Brazil's unequivocal commitment to the one-China principle. We have also discussed in detail what else can be done between the two countries," he said.

Wang echoed the sentiment and acknowledged the existing "strong" economic ties between China and Brazil and the shared commitment to strengthening relations through the visit.

He expressed a desire to elevate the global strategic partnership between China and Brazil to new heights. "Brazil and China are aware of their responsibilities and are committed to contributing to the unity of developing countries, peace, and the development of the world," he said.

The Chinese minister indicated his country’s intention to contribute constructively to world trade, peace and stability in the context of a multipolar world.

Wang also emphasized the maturity and resilience of Brazil-China relations, highlighting the intention to deepen collaboration in critical sectors such as agriculture, mining and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Resolution World China Agriculture Visit Brasilia Brazil From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

19 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

19 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

19 hours ago
China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

20 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

21 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

21 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

21 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

22 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World