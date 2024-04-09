Chinese Funded Housing Project Starts In Kabul
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The commencement ceremony of a Chinese-funded housing complex project kicked off in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, as China sustains its aid via major projects towards its war-weary neighbor.
Under the Neela Bagh Housing Project worth 71 million U.S. Dollars, China 19th Metallurgical Group Corporation Limited is set to construct 1,400 apartments in 56 blocks in three years, Xinhua reported.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan thanks the People's Republic of China over the start of practical work on the Neela Bagh Housing Project and hopes the cooperation continues between the two neighboring countries in areas of regional connectivity," the Afghan interim government's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund told the ceremony in a speech.
China has supported Afghanistan over the past years with COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor and flood-affected families in the country.
APP/asg/
Recent Stories
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
More Stories From World
-
Play begins at Monte Carlo Masters after long rain delay2 minutes ago
-
Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling12 minutes ago
-
US sent seized Iran weapons, ammo to Ukraine12 minutes ago
-
Israel bombs targets in Gaza as Palestine group studies truce proposal52 minutes ago
-
6.6-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert: USGS2 hours ago
-
Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling2 hours ago
-
Seven Syrians held over murder of Lebanon politician: judicial official2 hours ago
-
Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Top Europe rights court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling2 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets gain as 'critical' US inflation data looms2 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Mongolia issues warning over heavy dust, snow storms2 hours ago