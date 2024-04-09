Open Menu

Chinese Funded Housing Project Starts In Kabul

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The commencement ceremony of a Chinese-funded housing complex project kicked off in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, as China sustains its aid via major projects towards its war-weary neighbor.

Under the Neela Bagh Housing Project worth 71 million U.S. Dollars, China 19th Metallurgical Group Corporation Limited is set to construct 1,400 apartments in 56 blocks in three years, Xinhua reported.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan thanks the People's Republic of China over the start of practical work on the Neela Bagh Housing Project and hopes the cooperation continues between the two neighboring countries in areas of regional connectivity," the Afghan interim government's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund told the ceremony in a speech.

China has supported Afghanistan over the past years with COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor and flood-affected families in the country.

