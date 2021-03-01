Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 19 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,009

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 19 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,009.

Nine imported cases were newly reported in Sichuan, six in Guangdong, and two each in Beijing and Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Monday.

Of the imported cases, 4,838 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 171 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

There was also one suspected case from outside the mainland by Sunday.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.