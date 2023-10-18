Open Menu

Chinese, Pakistani Companies Sign MoU For Chili Farming In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Chinese and Pakistani companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing to enhance chilli production in Pakistan

The agreement underscores the growing economic partnership between the two nations and aims to spice up agricultural endeavors in Pakistan.

From the Pakistani side, JW group signed with Qingdao SCO International Trade Group Co. and Qingdao Pinpinxiao Food Co.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the Minister of Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, and other Pakistani officials from the Pakistan embassy and the Ministry of Commerce, CEN reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz, said that the MoU was expected to not only increase the production of this popular spice but also create job opportunities, improve agricultural practices, and contribute to Pakistan's export potential.

According to the MoU, the Pakistani side will provide land for farming and industry, labor, and other related facilities to set up a complete package, while the Chinese side will provide technology and investment and will buy chilli from Pakistan.

APP/asg

