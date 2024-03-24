Chinese, Pakistani Vocational Institutions Sign Collaboration Agreement
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) China's Yantai Vocational College (YOC), Chinese logistics firm Sino Mall (Pvt) Ltd., and Government Monotechnique Institute, Mehrabpur, Sindh have signed a framework agreement to co-construct Ban Mo College in Pakistan.
In this connection, the Ban Mo College signing, unveiling and opening ceremony of the first phase training course was held at the YOC, which was attended online by officials of Pakistan's Embassy, Beijing and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA).
The agreement aims to deepen international exchanges and cooperation in vocational education, particularly in line with the "Belt and Road" initiative, according to TANG Int'l Education Group.
As per the agreement, the YOC will provide pre-job training for Sino Mall's Chinese employees in overseas logistics management, as well as Chinese + Professional skills training for its local employees in Pakistan.
Development of logistics, Chinese teaching resources and vocational education courses, facilitating international academic education and exchange visits for Pakistani students, and responding to Sino Mall's language and skill training needs in other specialties are also part of the agreement.
Utilizing YOC's teaching resources and online platforms for education services in Pakistan, developing professional standards and course standards recognized by Pakistani education authorities, conducting community activities, volunteer services, and vocational training for Pakistani residents are also included in the scope of the agreement.
The three parties will jointly develop the logistics Chinese teaching resource base and construct characteristic vocational education courses and co-construct a high-level logistics industry-college-research training base, integrating practical teaching, enterprise production and social technology services.
APP/asg
