Chinese Police Launch Campaign To Hunt Down Economic Fugitives Abroad
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) China's Ministry of Public Security has made plans for this year's campaign to apprehend economic fugitives who have absconded overseas, according to the ministry.
In a bid to safeguard national security and social stability, the campaign, code-named "Fox Hunt 2024," is expected to intensify the counter-corruption campaign, and forestall and defuse major risks, the ministry said.
Over 10 consecutive years, since 2014, China's "Fox Hunt" operations have seen over 9,000 economic fugitives captured in over 120 countries and regions, and retrieved economic losses valued at nearly 49 billion Yuan (about 6.8 billion U.S. Dollars).
