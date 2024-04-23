Open Menu

Chinese Police Launch Campaign To Hunt Down Economic Fugitives Abroad

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) China's Ministry of Public Security has made plans for this year's campaign to apprehend economic fugitives who have absconded overseas, according to the ministry.

In a bid to safeguard national security and social stability, the campaign, code-named "Fox Hunt 2024," is expected to intensify the counter-corruption campaign, and forestall and defuse major risks, the ministry said.

Over 10 consecutive years, since 2014, China's "Fox Hunt" operations have seen over 9,000 economic fugitives captured in over 120 countries and regions, and retrieved economic losses valued at nearly 49 billion Yuan (about 6.8 billion U.S. Dollars).

Related Topics

China Billion

Recent Stories

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

15 minutes ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

13 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

13 hours ago
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

13 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

13 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

13 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

13 hours ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

13 hours ago

More Stories From World