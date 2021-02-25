Chinese President Announces Full Victory Over Extreme Poverty

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) China has fully extinguished the extreme poverty with about 100 million people having managed to leave this social group, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the general efforts of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people, we have scored a full victory in the fight against poverty," Xi said at a meeting dedicated to the Chinese achievements in the fight against poverty.

The Chinese leader stressed that 98.99 million people from rural areas had escaped from extreme poverty within the past eight years.

Xi added that since the late 1970s, some 770 million Chinese people had been lifted out of poverty, describing that as one more economic miracle of the country.