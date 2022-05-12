UrduPoint.com

Chinese Rover's Discovery Gives Surprise Insight Into Mars's Water History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Chinese Rover's Discovery Gives Surprise Insight Into Mars's Water History

A Mars rover's findings suggest water may have persisted on the red planet much longer than previously thought, researchers from China's National Space Science Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) A Mars rover's findings suggest water may have persisted on the red planet much longer than previously thought, researchers from China's National Space Science Center said.

A study of hydrated minerals found at the rover's landing site point to continued presence of water on Mars well into its most recent Amazonian epoch, which scientists previously believed was dry and cold.

"In situ evidence for aqueous activities identified at Zhurong's landing site indicates a more active Amazonian hydrosphere for Mars than previously thought," the paper published in the Science Advances journal read.

The minerals were contained within bright-toned rocks in Utopia Planitia, a vast plain located in the planet's northern hemisphere.

Scientists speculated that this layer of so-called duricrust was thicker than the mineral crust formed by water vapor, suggesting it was formed by more substantial amounts of water originating from either groundwater rising or subsurface ice melting.

This finding not only proves that liquid water had been sculpting the Martian surface longer than thought but also that crystals or ground ice may serve as an accessible source of water for future Mars explorers.

Related Topics

Water China SITE May From

Recent Stories

ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for constru ..

ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for construction of MATRC

3 seconds ago
 CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Fac ..

CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Faculty of Crop Production

4 seconds ago
 Basketball: NBA playoff results

Basketball: NBA playoff results

6 seconds ago
 Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invi ..

Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invitation Accepted - Matviyenko

8 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

9 seconds ago
 Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes ..

Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes up in twin cities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.