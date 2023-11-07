Chinese speed skating team eyes more gold after Olympic success

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) -- Li Yan, the head coach of the Chinese national speed skating team, revealed the team's ambitious goal to clinch gold medals at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Li provided insight into the overall composition of the national speed skating team post-Beijing 2022. The roster for the upcoming season continues to blend experienced veterans with emerging talents to mentor the next generation and enhance the team's performance across various disciplines.

"In the past year, we've worked hard to harness the potential of younger athletes, nurturing them to become champions.

We want to plant the seeds of victory in the hearts of our youth," Li remarked.

Li revealed that they are all set to depart for Japan on Tuesday to partake in the first stop of the 2023-24 International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup and will return to Beijing, where they are slated to compete in the second stop from November 17th to 19th.

Gao Tingyu, the gold medalist in the men's 500-meter at the Beijing 2022, who focused on recuperation and injury treatment from last season, is set to make a remarkable return at Beijing