Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Agricultural Disaster Mitigation, Epidemic Prevention

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 09:03 PM

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for efforts to strengthen agricultural disaster relief and mitigation as well as epidemic prevention.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour in Heilongjiang Province from Sunday to Monday.

Liu urged efforts to stabilize and increase grain production, and ensure that there are no epidemics after disasters and that there is no return to poverty on a large scale.

During his tour, Liu went to Wuchang City and Shangzhi City, which were seriously affected by the floods, to inspect the agricultural disaster relief and the damage to water conservancy facilities. Liu also walked into farmland and toured a science park in Suihua City, and visited farmers affected by flooding.

