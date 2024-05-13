Cold Lava Flood Leaves 37 Dead, 17 Missing In Indonesia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The death toll in a cold lava flood from Mt. Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province has climbed to 37, while 17 others have been missing, local media reported on Monday.
The cold lava flood hit residential areas in Agam and Tanah Datar regencies, according to Jakarta Globe news.
“Data collection is ongoing, and the majority of the fatalities are in the Agam Regency,” said Abdul Malik, head of search and rescue in the provincial capital Padang.
Search and rescue operations were temporarily halted on Sunday due to rainfall.
A volcano also erupted in eastern Indonesia on Monday. The latest eruption was reported on Halmahera Island in North Maluku province but there were no reports of any damage.
Recent Stories
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
More Stories From World
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar arrives in Beijing on official visit3 minutes ago
-
In US national parks, a historical wound begins to heal33 minutes ago
-
Trump criminal trial braces for Michael Cohen testimony42 minutes ago
-
X wins court reprieve in battle over extreme Australian content42 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower42 minutes ago
-
China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week42 minutes ago
-
Lord of his manor: Dutchman builds huge Roman castle in garden43 minutes ago
-
Flop of Premier League's promoted three exposes growing gulf53 minutes ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 41 with 17 missing53 minutes ago
-
At 101, a US WWII veteran - and pacifist - is honored by France1 hour ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 41 with 17 missing: disaster agency2 hours ago
-
Separatists lose Catalan majority as Spain Socialists surge2 hours ago