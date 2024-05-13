Open Menu

Cold Lava Flood Leaves 37 Dead, 17 Missing In Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The death toll in a cold lava flood from Mt. Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province has climbed to 37, while 17 others have been missing, local media reported on Monday.

The cold lava flood hit residential areas in Agam and Tanah Datar regencies, according to Jakarta Globe news.

“Data collection is ongoing, and the majority of the fatalities are in the Agam Regency,” said Abdul Malik, head of search and rescue in the provincial capital Padang.

Search and rescue operations were temporarily halted on Sunday due to rainfall.

A volcano also erupted in eastern Indonesia on Monday. The latest eruption was reported on Halmahera Island in North Maluku province but there were no reports of any damage.

