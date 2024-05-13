Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Arrives In Beijing On Official Visit
Published May 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived here Monday morning.
He was received by Director General, Ambassador Wang Fu Kang and Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.
The deputy prime minister and foreign minister will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, covering the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations.
The deputy prime minister will also hold meetings with Chinese leaders and senior officials and with prominent business enterprises.
APP/asg
