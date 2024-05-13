Open Menu

Finance Minister Heads Kingdom’s Delegation In Preparatory Meeting Of Economic And Social Council At Ministerial Level For 33rd Arab Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Finance Minister Heads Kingdom’s delegation in preparatory meeting of Economic and Social Council at ministerial level for 33rd Arab Summit

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, headed on Monday the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the preparatory meeting of the Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level for the 33rd Arab Summit, which was held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with the participation of representatives of member states of the League of Arab States, and a number of specialists from its general secretariat.

Al-Jadaan confirmed that Saudi Arabia was honored by hosting the 32nd Regular Session of the Arab Summit which concluded its work with the issuance of Jeddah Declaration, which included several initiatives that serve joint Arab action in the economic, agricultural, cultural and educational fields.

He said that the previous summit issued numerous important decisions in support of joint Arab action, the most important of which is accomplishing the requirements of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA).

The preparatory meeting discussed several topics included in the economic and social file to be submitted to the 33rd Arab Summit.

Related Topics

Jeddah Manama Saudi Arabia From Arab

Recent Stories

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

59 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

3 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

21 hours ago
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

21 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

21 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 days ago

More Stories From World