Finance Minister Heads Kingdom’s Delegation In Preparatory Meeting Of Economic And Social Council At Ministerial Level For 33rd Arab Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, headed on Monday the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the preparatory meeting of the Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level for the 33rd Arab Summit, which was held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with the participation of representatives of member states of the League of Arab States, and a number of specialists from its general secretariat.
Al-Jadaan confirmed that Saudi Arabia was honored by hosting the 32nd Regular Session of the Arab Summit which concluded its work with the issuance of Jeddah Declaration, which included several initiatives that serve joint Arab action in the economic, agricultural, cultural and educational fields.
He said that the previous summit issued numerous important decisions in support of joint Arab action, the most important of which is accomplishing the requirements of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA).
The preparatory meeting discussed several topics included in the economic and social file to be submitted to the 33rd Arab Summit.
