Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Chinese Watchdog Says COVID Outbreak in Nanjing Likely Originated In Flight From Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The latest COVID-19 outbreak in Nanjing in eastern China's Jiangsu province likely resulted from infected patients on a flight from Moscow in early July, public health officials in the Chinese city said on Friday.

"For the early cases of the infected janitors in this round of outbreak, their DNA sequencing matched the infected patients on the flight CA910 from Moscow on July 10," Ding Jie, deputy director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Nanjing, said during a press conference on Friday.

Ding added that the janitors may not have disinfected their protective clothing probably after working on the plane, causing several of them to become infected.

According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China last week, flight CA910 from Moscow to Nanjing would be suspended for two weeks starting August 2, after seven passengers infected with COVID-19 were identified on the flight on July 10.

As of Thursday, Nanjing has identified 185 infected patients in the latest round of outbreak, local authorities said.

A number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in other Chinese cities that could be traced back to the new outbreak in Nanjing. According to Chinese media Yicai, the latest outbreak in Nanjing has caused new infections in 21 cities in China.

