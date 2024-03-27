Open Menu

Clashes In Brussels As States Agree EU Farm Policy Review

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Clashes in Brussels as states agree EU farm policy review

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) EU member states Tuesday agreed to unpick more eco-friendly requirements under the bloc's common agricultural policy (CAP) in a new bid to pacify months-long protests by farmers -- who faced off with riot police in Brussels for the third time in two months.

Police said they used tear gas and water cannon against farmers who targeted them with eggs and Molotov cocktails, with two officers injured in the standoff and one arrest.

The CAP review was approved by a special committee as agriculture ministers met under tight security in the city's European quarter, which farmers thronged with 250 tractors, setting fire to tyres and bales of hay.

"We have listened to our farmers and we have taken swift action to address their concerns at a time when they are confronted with numerous challenges," said David Clarinval, deputy prime minister of Belgium, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

He said the revision sought to slash red tape and give farmers more flexibility in complying with green regulations while "maintaining a high level of environmental ambition" -- a claim rejected by environmental groups who see it as a big step backwards.

Farmers have been mounting rolling protests in countries across the EU, from Belgium to France, Spain, Italy and Poland, over a long list of burdens they say are depressing revenue.

The latest in a string of concessions on agriculture come less than three months before bloc-wide elections for the European Parliament. Surveys predict the vote will result in a surge of support for far-right parties that are using farmers' discontent as part of their campaigning.

The proposal now goes before EU lawmakers for approval.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Police Water Parliament Vote Agriculture France Brussels David Spain Italy Belgium Poland Gas From Depression

Recent Stories

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

43 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

43 minutes ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

49 minutes ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

49 minutes ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

49 minutes ago
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

49 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

1 hour ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

1 hour ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

1 hour ago
 NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, ..

NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk

1 hour ago
 France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazi ..

France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip

1 hour ago

More Stories From World