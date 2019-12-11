UrduPoint.com
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Is Time' 2019 Person Of The Year

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 person of the year

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was announced Wednesday as Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was announced Wednesday as Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year.

The 16-year-old first hit the headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year.

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told Time.

The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada.

Thunberg has taken her disarmingly straightforward message -- "listen to the scientists" -- to global decision-makers, accusing them of inaction.

The Swedish activist was in Madrid as the award was announced,at a UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway globalwarming.

