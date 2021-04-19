UrduPoint.com
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg To Donate $120,000 To Support Vaccine Equity - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:02 PM

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg plans to donate 100,000 Euros (about $120,000) from her foundation to the WHO to support the shot-sharing COVAX facility in a bid to promote equal access to the vaccine around the world amid calls for increased vaccination efforts for at-risk groups of people, the WHO announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg plans to donate 100,000 Euros (about $120,000) from her foundation to the WHO to support the shot-sharing COVAX facility in a bid to promote equal access to the vaccine around the world amid calls for increased vaccination efforts for at-risk groups of people, the WHO announced on Monday.

"Greta Thunberg, the climate and environment activist, will donate 100,000 Euros (US$ 120,000) via her foundation, to the WHO Foundation, in support of COVAX to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, as part of the global effort to ensure equitable access of vaccines to the most at-risk in all countries, including health workers, older people and those with underlying conditions," the WHO stated.

According to the WHO, the funding comes from the prize money that Thunberg's foundation has received for its advocacy in support of action on climate change.

At the joint press conference, Thunberg also encouraged the international community to support the COVAX project in combating the pandemic in counties that have limited access to vaccine supplies.

"Just as with the climate crisis, we must help those who are the most vulnerable first. That is why I am supporting WHO, Gavi [the Vaccine Alliance] and all involved in the COVAX initiative, which I believe offers the best path forward to ensure true vaccine equity and a way out of the pandemic," Thunberg said.

In response, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Thunberg for her donation and the show of support for vaccine equity, urging governments, international organizations and vaccine manufacturers to follow the activist's example.

