Climate Activists Delayed 119 Rescue Operations in Berlin - Official

Climate activists held up 119 rescue operations in the German capital, the head of the Berlin fire and rescue service told the city parliament's inner affairs committee on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Climate activists held up 119 rescue operations in the German capital, the head of the Berlin fire and rescue service told the city parliament's inner affairs committee on Monday.

Karsten Homrighausen said in a testimony, cited by n-tv news channel, that traffic blockades staged by protesters from Last Generation and other environmental groups had a "significant impact" on turnout times.

Berlin Senator Iris Spranger, in charge of the capital's internal affairs, told the committee that activists had staged 579 blockades since last year, causing a cumulative 20 hours of delays in rescue operations. Police clocked up an extra 450,000 hours of work responding to climate action, she said.

The commission met as a dozen Last Generation activists glued themselves to the road at the Grosse Stern square in the heart of Berlin on Monday morning, leading drivers to take detours across pedestrian zones.