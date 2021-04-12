Closing arguments expected next Monday in Floyd murder trial: judge

The judge presiding over the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd said Monday that he expected closing arguments to begin next week

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was asked by Derek Chauvin's defense attorney to sequester the jury following the unrest in the city overnight over the shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by police.

"I'm not going to sequester them," Cahill said. "We'll sequester them on Monday when I anticipate doing closings."