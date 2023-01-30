CO2 Emissions in Moscow Reduced by Over 1Mln Tonnes in 2022 - Energy Companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) A joint program of the Moscow United Energy Company (MOEK) and Russian electricity producer Mosenergo to switch loads between heat sources helped to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Russia's capital by 1.2 million tonnes in 2022, the companies said on Monday.

"The implementation of the joint program of MOEK and Mosenergo to switch loads between sources of heat generation in 2022 led to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in Moscow by more than 1.2 million tonnes, in nitrogen oxides - by more than 800 tonnes," the companies said in a joint statement.

The reduction of harmful emissions was achieved by transferring heat loads from large boiler houses to thermal power plants both during the heating period and as part of a summer repair campaign at networks of the Moscow heat supply system, the statement read.

"Thanks to the program for transferring heat loads, we achieved a reduction in the emission of harmful substances in the capital in the amount that about 20,000 diesel buses produce per year," MOEK Managing Director Denis Bashuk was quoted as saying in the statement.

Both MOEK and Mosenergo are part of Russia's Gazprom Energoholding. MOEK is a unitary organization that provides centralized heating and hot water supply to Moscow. Mosenergo's plants supply over 50% of the electricity consumed in the Moscow region and provide about 90% of the capital's heat needs.