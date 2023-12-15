Open Menu

Coal Use To Decline Next Year After Record High In 2023: IEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Coal use to decline next year after record high in 2023: IEA

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) World coal consumption should start declining next year after peaking in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday.

The IEA's latest forecast came after nearly 200 countries at the COP28 UN climate talks adopted a deal stating that the world will be "transitioning away from fossil fuels" to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and limit global warming.

Coal is the largest energy-related source of the CO2 emissions responsible along with other greenhouse gases for global warming.

Scientists say the planet has already warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and expect 2023 to be the hottest year on record as storms, droughts and lethal wildfires expand around the world.

Consumption of the dirtiest fossil fuel rose by 1.4 percent in 2023 to a record 8.5 billion tonnes, as increases in China, India and Indonesia outweighed sharply falling demand in Europe and the United States, the IEA said.

"We expect to see a trend emerging of declining worldwide coal demand, starting in 2024," the Paris-based agency said, as renewable power generation from solar and wind continues to expand.

According to the IEA, consumption in China alone grew by 220 million tonnes or 4.9 percent in 2023, while in India it grew eight percent and in Indonesia by 11 percent.

Elsewhere, consumption fell 23 percent or by 107 million tonnes in Europe, while in the United States it dropped 95 million tonnes or by 21 percent, largely due to weakening industrial activity and an ongoing shift away from coal-fired generation towards renewables.

The IEA said it was difficult to forecast demand in Russia, currently the fourth-largest coal consumer, because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe China Indonesia United States From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

11 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

11 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

12 hours ago
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

12 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

12 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

12 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

12 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to improve capital market, in ..

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

12 hours ago
 Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases conce ..

Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases concerns about potential risks: CM

12 hours ago

More Stories From World